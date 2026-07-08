New York high-rise building evacuated as officials warn of collapse

Streets around the building found at risk of collapse are closed for safety in New York, the United States, on July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)





Streets around the building found at risk of collapse are closed for safety in New York, the United States, on July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)









Construction workers evacuated from the building found at risk of collapse stay in a safe place in New York, the United States, on July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)









Photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows the building found at risk of collapse in New York, the United States. (Photo: Xinhua)





A high-rise building under construction in New York City was evacuated Tuesday after it was found at risk of collapse, the authorities said.



The office building, which once housed offices for the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, is more than 30 stories tall on East 42nd Street, Midtown Manhattan, near Grand Central Terminal.



Officials from the New York Fire Department said they received a report Tuesday morning about falling bricks onto the street. Two support columns in the building were found buckling and several upper floors were sagging.



Construction workers were immediately evacuated from the building and nearby buildings were cleared as a precaution, authorities said.



At a news conference, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that a school with roughly 400 children was evacuated near the site of the building.



No injuries were reported and all workers were accounted for, according to officials.