China-funded highway expansion expected to boost regional trade, tourism in Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (C, front) cuts the ribbon at the inauguration of a section of National Road 7 in Kampong Cham province, Cambodia, on July 7, 2026. Cambodia on Tuesday inaugurated a section of the expanded China-funded National Road 7 here in the kingdom's central region, which was expected to boost regional trade and tourism. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a section of National Road 7 in Kampong Cham province, Cambodia. Cambodia on Tuesday inaugurated a section of the expanded China-funded National Road 7 here in the kingdom's central region, which was expected to boost regional trade and tourism. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a section of National Road 7 in Kampong Cham province, Cambodia. Cambodia on Tuesday inaugurated a section of the expanded China-funded National Road 7 here in the kingdom's central region, which was expected to boost regional trade and tourism. (Photo: Xinhua)

Cambodia on Tuesday inaugurated a section of the expanded China-funded National Road 7 here in the kingdom's central region, which was expected to boost regional trade and tourism.Speaking at the event, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said the 45-km road section, stretching from the Skun Market roundabout to the Kizuna Bridge roundabout in Kampong Cham town, was upgraded and expanded from two to four lanes."This road will facilitate public transit, stimulate trade and tourism, and enhance the quality of life for residents and commuters," Hun Manet said. "As a vital economic artery, the road connects the central region to the northeastern provinces."The prime minister said the upgraded road will cope with rising traffic flows, accelerate commercial, agricultural, and agro-industrial transport, and boost the logistics sector.Also, it will boost tourism in Kampong Cham province, which features ancient temples, natural resorts, and cultural-historical sites.Hun Manet said this new achievement reflects close cooperation between Cambodia and China, and thanked China for its extensive aid toward Cambodia's socio-economic development and poverty reduction."An assessment confirms the section of National Road 7 will yield an economic internal rate of return of up to 15.27 percent, driving future national economic growth," he said.Cambodian Minister of Public Works and Transport Peng Ponea said the road section was widened and upgraded by the China Road and Bridge Corporation, funded by a preferential loan from the Chinese government.He said the project took 27 months to complete."This road section vitalizes regional travel and trade, accelerating socio-economic growth across Kampong Cham and neighboring high-potential provinces," Ponea said.He added that the route facilitates the trade of key goods and agricultural products, including rubber, rice, pepper, cassava, cashews, corn, sugarcane, tobacco, livestock, and various fruits and vegetables.The minister thanked China for its ongoing financial and technical support in expanding and rehabilitating Cambodia's transport infrastructure."This assistance improves logistics and drives national economic growth, aligning with Cambodia's development and global trends," he said.