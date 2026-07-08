Old Town of Mombasa in Kenya

Tourists visit Fort Jesus in the Old Town of Mombasa, Kenya, July 7, 2026. The Old Town of Mombasa, located on the southeastern side of Mombasa Island in Kenya, was once home to Swahili, Arab, Portuguese and other communities. As one of the best-preserved historic Swahili districts in East Africa, it remains an important center for preserving and showcasing Swahili culture. Rich in multicultural heritage and historical landmarks, the Old Town is also one of Kenya's major tourist destinations. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit Fort Jesus in the Old Town of Mombasa, Kenya, July 7, 2026. The Old Town of Mombasa, located on the southeastern side of Mombasa Island in Kenya, was once home to Swahili, Arab, Portuguese and other communities. As one of the best-preserved historic Swahili districts in East Africa, it remains an important center for preserving and showcasing Swahili culture. Rich in multicultural heritage and historical landmarks, the Old Town is also one of Kenya's major tourist destinations. (Photo: Xinhua)

People ride a motorcycle on a street in the Old Town of Mombasa, Kenya, July 7, 2026. The Old Town of Mombasa, located on the southeastern side of Mombasa Island in Kenya, was once home to Swahili, Arab, Portuguese and other communities. As one of the best-preserved historic Swahili districts in East Africa, it remains an important center for preserving and showcasing Swahili culture. Rich in multicultural heritage and historical landmarks, the Old Town is also one of Kenya's major tourist destinations. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows a view of the Old Town of Mombasa, Kenya. The Old Town of Mombasa, located on the southeastern side of Mombasa Island in Kenya, was once home to Swahili, Arab, Portuguese and other communities. As one of the best-preserved historic Swahili districts in East Africa, it remains an important center for preserving and showcasing Swahili culture. Rich in multicultural heritage and historical landmarks, the Old Town is also one of Kenya's major tourist destinations. (Photo: Xinhua)