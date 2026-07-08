Anti-NATO rallies held in Ankara during NATO summit

Protesters take part in a demonstration during the NATO summit in Ankara, Türkiye, July 7, 2026. Anti-NATO rallies were held in Ankara, where students, socialist groups and lawmakers gathered to protest the alliance's expanding defense budgets. (Photo: Xinhua)

Protesters take part in a demonstration during the NATO summit in Ankara, Türkiye, July 7, 2026. Anti-NATO rallies were held in Ankara, where students, socialist groups and lawmakers gathered to protest the alliance's expanding defense budgets. (Photo: Xinhua)