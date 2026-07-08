Cuba hit by another nationwide blackout

An electric tricycle crosses an intersection while a traffic light remains off as a result of a nationwide blackout, in Havana, capital of Cuba, on July 6, 2026. Cuba's state-run National Electric Union said Monday that the country's national power system suffered a total outage (Photo: Xinhua)

A pedestrian walks down a dark street amid a nationwide blackout, in Havana, the capital of Cuba, on July 6, 2026. Cuba's state-run National Electric Union said Monday that the country's national power system suffered a total outage. (Photo: Xinhua)

People walk down a dark street amid a nationwide blackout, in Havana, the capital of Cuba, in the small hours of July 7, 2026. Cuba's state-run National Electric Union said Monday that the country's national power system suffered a total outage. (Photo: Xinhua)

Cuba's state-run National Electric Union said Monday that the country's national power system suffered a total outage.The union wrote on X that the cause was under investigation and that it would continue to provide updates.Due to U.S. sanctions, Cuba has long struggled to import fuel and equipment needed to repair its severely aging power plants, leaving the country's electricity supply strained.Since October 2024, Cuba has experienced several nationwide blackouts due to power facility failures, hurricanes and other factors.