Cuba hit by another nationwide blackout

An electric tricycle crosses an intersection while a traffic light remains off as a result of a nationwide blackout, in Havana, capital of Cuba, on July 6, 2026. Cuba's state-run National Electric Union said Monday that the country's national power system suffered a total outage (Photo: Xinhua)
A pedestrian walks down a dark street amid a nationwide blackout, in Havana, the capital of Cuba, on July 6, 2026. Cuba's state-run National Electric Union said Monday that the country's national power system suffered a total outage. (Photo: Xinhua)
People walk down a dark street amid a nationwide blackout, in Havana, the capital of Cuba, in the small hours of July 7, 2026. Cuba's state-run National Electric Union said Monday that the country's national power system suffered a total outage. (Photo: Xinhua)