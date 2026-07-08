Spain reports over 150 heat-related deaths since July

A helicopter carries water to put out a wildfire in Sentmenat, Barcelona, Spain, on July 7, 2026. According to satellite-based estimates from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), wildfires have burned around 56,000 hectares in Spain so far this year. (Photo: Xinhua)
A fire engine heads toward a wildfire area in Sentmenat, Barcelona, Spain, on July 7, 2026. According to satellite-based estimates from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), wildfires have burned around 56,000 hectares in Spain so far this year. (Photo: Xinhua)
A man observes a wildfire in Sentmenat, Barcelona, Spain, on July 7, 2026. According to satellite-based estimates from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), wildfires have burned around 56,000 hectares in Spain so far this year. (Photo: Xinhua)
A helicopter carries water to put out a wildfire in Sentmenat, Barcelona, Spain, on July 7, 2026. According to satellite-based estimates from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), wildfires have burned around 56,000 hectares in Spain so far this year. (Photo: Xinhua)