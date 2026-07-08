Spain reports over 150 heat-related deaths since July

A helicopter carries water to put out a wildfire in Sentmenat, Barcelona, Spain, on July 7, 2026. According to satellite-based estimates from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), wildfires have burned around 56,000 hectares in Spain so far this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A fire engine heads toward a wildfire area in Sentmenat, Barcelona, Spain, on July 7, 2026. According to satellite-based estimates from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), wildfires have burned around 56,000 hectares in Spain so far this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man observes a wildfire in Sentmenat, Barcelona, Spain, on July 7, 2026. According to satellite-based estimates from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), wildfires have burned around 56,000 hectares in Spain so far this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A helicopter carries water to put out a wildfire in Sentmenat, Barcelona, Spain, on July 7, 2026. According to satellite-based estimates from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), wildfires have burned around 56,000 hectares in Spain so far this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

More than 150 deaths in the first days of July were attributed to high temperatures in Spain as the country is facing its second official heatwave of the summer, the Spanish Ministry of Health's Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo) said Monday.The figure followed MoMo's estimate of 1,029 heat-related deaths in June, the highest monthly toll since the monitoring system was introduced in 2015.Meanwhile, firefighters were battling multiple wildfires across the country, including one in La Bisbal d'Emporda, which has burned about 2,200 hectares in the protected Les Gavarres area and has a perimeter of around 40 km.According to satellite-based estimates from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), wildfires have burned around 56,000 hectares in Spain so far this year.