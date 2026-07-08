80th Festival d'Avignon celebrated in France

People walk past posters during the 80th Festival d'Avignon in Avignon, France, July 7, 2026. The festival, created in 1947 by French drama director Jean Vilar, is one of the most important contemporary performing arts events in the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists promote a drama on the street during the 80th Festival d'Avignon in Avignon, France, July 7, 2026. The festival, created in 1947 by French drama director Jean Vilar, is one of the most important contemporary performing arts events in the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform on the street during the 80th Festival d'Avignon in Avignon, France, July 7, 2026. The festival, created in 1947 by French drama director Jean Vilar, is one of the most important contemporary performing arts events in the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

An artist promotes a drama on the street during the 80th Festival d'Avignon in Avignon, France, July 7, 2026. The festival, created in 1947 by French drama director Jean Vilar, is one of the most important contemporary performing arts events in the world. (Photo: Xinhua)