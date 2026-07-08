View of Ebrie Lagoon in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire

This photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows a view of the Ebrie Lagoon in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. The Ebrie Lagoon, covering an area of about 560 square kilometers in southern Cote d'Ivoire, is one of the most important coastal lagoon systems in West Africa. The country's economic capital, Abidjan, stretches along both shores of the Ebrie Lagoon. The lagoon not only supports port operations, waterborne transportation and fisheries, but also weaves itself into local residents' daily lives, forging the city's distinctive character. (Photo: Xinhua)

Two local fishermen catch fish on the Ebrie Lagoon in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on July 6, 2026. The Ebrie Lagoon, covering an area of about 560 square kilometers in southern Cote d'Ivoire, is one of the most important coastal lagoon systems in West Africa. The country's economic capital, Abidjan, stretches along both shores of the Ebrie Lagoon. The lagoon not only supports port operations, waterborne transportation and fisheries, but also weaves itself into local residents' daily lives, forging the city's distinctive character. (Photo: Xinhua)

Two local fishermen catch fish on the Ebrie Lagoon in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on July 6, 2026. The Ebrie Lagoon, covering an area of about 560 square kilometers in southern Cote d'Ivoire, is one of the most important coastal lagoon systems in West Africa. The country's economic capital, Abidjan, stretches along both shores of the Ebrie Lagoon. The lagoon not only supports port operations, waterborne transportation and fisheries, but also weaves itself into local residents' daily lives, forging the city's distinctive character. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows a view of the Ebrie Lagoon in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. The Ebrie Lagoon, covering an area of about 560 square kilometers in southern Cote d'Ivoire, is one of the most important coastal lagoon systems in West Africa. The country's economic capital, Abidjan, stretches along both shores of the Ebrie Lagoon. The lagoon not only supports port operations, waterborne transportation and fisheries, but also weaves itself into local residents' daily lives, forging the city's distinctive character. (Photo: Xinhua)