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People view orchids during two orchid exhibitions in Singapore
By Xinhua Published: Jul 08, 2026 01:09 PM
People view orchids from around the world during two orchid exhibitions at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view orchids from around the world during two orchid exhibitions at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


People view orchids from around the world during two orchid exhibitions at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view orchids from around the world during two orchid exhibitions at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



People view orchids from around the world during two orchid exhibitions at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view orchids from around the world during two orchid exhibitions at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



People pose for photos with orchids from around the world during two orchid exhibitions at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People pose for photos with orchids from around the world during two orchid exhibitions at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)