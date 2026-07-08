People view orchids during two orchid exhibitions in Singapore

People view orchids from around the world during two orchid exhibitions at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view orchids from around the world during two orchid exhibitions at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view orchids from around the world during two orchid exhibitions at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People pose for photos with orchids from around the world during two orchid exhibitions at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)