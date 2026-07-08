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View of west coast near Bridgetown in Barbados
By Xinhua Published: Jul 08, 2026 01:12 PM
An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows a view of the west coast near Bridgetown, capital of Barbados. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows a view of the west coast near Bridgetown, capital of Barbados. (Photo: Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows a view of the west coast near Bridgetown, capital of Barbados. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows a view of the west coast near Bridgetown, capital of Barbados. (Photo: Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows a view of the west coast near Bridgetown, capital of Barbados. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows a view of the west coast near Bridgetown, capital of Barbados. (Photo: Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows a view of the west coast near Bridgetown, capital of Barbados. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows a view of the west coast near Bridgetown, capital of Barbados. (Photo: Xinhua)