Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday that Greenland is "not for sale," calling on all allies to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of her country.



Speaking to reporters before entering the main session of the NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Frederiksen said, "We hope that all, including all allies, will respect the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination. We are a sovereign state, and we need everybody to respect our territorial integrity and our sovereignty."



When questioned on whether Denmark is prepared to militarily defend Greenland from any adversary, the prime minister explicitly invoked NATO's Article 5, the principle of collective defense among member states.



"We are ready to defend every inch of NATO, including our own territory," she said.



US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the United States should take control of Greenland from Denmark. "Greenland needs to be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark," he said in Ankara.

