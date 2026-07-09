Data collectors bridge physical and digital worlds in China's Guizhou

A data collector captures real-world inputs for embodied intelligent devices at a cafe scenario in Yunyan District of Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 6, 2026. With the rapid development of embodied artificial intelligence (AI), a new profession, trainers of embodied AI, has emerged, which comprise roles such as data collectors. In Guizhou, China's first national comprehensive big data pilot zone, data collectors are producing the essential "raw material" for the digital economy, bridging the physical and digital worlds. (Photo: Xinhua)

A data collector captures real-world inputs for embodied intelligent devices at a home scenario in Nanming District of Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 6, 2026. With the rapid development of embodied artificial intelligence (AI), a new profession, trainers of embodied AI, has emerged, which comprise roles such as data collectors. (Photo: Xinhua)

A data collector captures real-world inputs for embodied intelligent devices at a kitchen scenario in Nanming District of Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 6, 2026. With the rapid development of embodied artificial intelligence (AI), a new profession, trainers of embodied AI, has emerged, which comprise roles such as data collectors. (Photo: Xinhua)

Data collectors capture real-world inputs for embodied intelligent devices at a cafe scenario in Yunyan District of Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 6, 2026. With the rapid development of embodied artificial intelligence (AI), a new profession, trainers of embodied AI, has emerged, which comprise roles such as data collectors. (Photo: Xinhua)