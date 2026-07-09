Resettlement, restoration efforts underway in university as tornado hits China's Hubei

Students are evacuated from Huanggang Normal University of Huanggang City in central China's Hubei Province, July 8, 2026. A tornado struck the urban area of Huanggang City on Monday, causing damage to multiple buildings of Huanggang Normal University. Following the disaster, the university immediately carried out emergency response overnight. On Tuesday, the university started to evacuate students in batches from the campus. Currently, all resettlement and restoration efforts are progressing in an orderly manner. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member removes broken windows in Huanggang Normal University of Huanggang City in central China's Hubei Province, July 8, 2026. A tornado struck the urban area of Huanggang City on Monday, causing damage to multiple buildings of Huanggang Normal University. Following the disaster, the university immediately carried out emergency response overnight. On Tuesday, the university started to evacuate students in batches from the campus. Currently, all resettlement and restoration efforts are progressing in an orderly manner. (Photo: Xinhua)

A student is evacuated from Huanggang Normal University of Huanggang City in central China's Hubei Province, July 8, 2026. A tornado struck the urban area of Huanggang City on Monday, causing damage to multiple buildings of Huanggang Normal University. Following the disaster, the university immediately carried out emergency response overnight. On Tuesday, the university started to evacuate students in batches from the campus. Currently, all resettlement and restoration efforts are progressing in an orderly manner. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members remove fallen trees in Huanggang Normal University of Huanggang City in central China's Hubei Province, July 8, 2026. A tornado struck the urban area of Huanggang City on Monday, causing damage to multiple buildings of Huanggang Normal University. Following the disaster, the university immediately carried out emergency response overnight. On Tuesday, the university started to evacuate students in batches from the campus. Currently, all resettlement and restoration efforts are progressing in an orderly manner. (Photo: Xinhua)