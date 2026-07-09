China's Guangxi organizes rescue forces to evacuates stranded teachers, students

Rescuers evacuate stranded teachers and students at Xijiang education park in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 8, 2026. The torrential rains caused by Typhoon Maysak left many school personnel and students trapped by floods at Xijiang education park in Guigang. Local authorities organized rescue forces to evacuate stranded teachers and students here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Rescuers evacuate stranded teachers and students at Xijiang education park in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 8, 2026. The torrential rains caused by Typhoon Maysak left many school personnel and students trapped by floods at Xijiang education park in Guigang. Local authorities organized rescue forces to evacuate stranded teachers and students here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Rescuers evacuate stranded teachers and students at Xijiang education park in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 8, 2026. The torrential rains caused by Typhoon Maysak left many school personnel and students trapped by floods at Xijiang education park in Guigang. Local authorities organized rescue forces to evacuate stranded teachers and students here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Rescuers evacuate stranded teachers and students at Xijiang education park in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 8, 2026. The torrential rains caused by Typhoon Maysak left many school personnel and students trapped by floods at Xijiang education park in Guigang. Local authorities organized rescue forces to evacuate stranded teachers and students here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)