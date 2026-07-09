China's first dedicated laboratory astrophysics research platform under construction in Shanghai

Researchers test a nanosecond laser at a laboratory of the Tsung-Dao Lee Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, east China, July 7, 2026. Tsung-Dao Lee Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in east China's Shanghai has been working to accelerate the construction of China's first dedicated laboratory astrophysics research platform. The platform will integrate a 3-petawatt high-power femtosecond laser, a dual-beam 700-joule nanosecond laser, and a 90-MeV electron accelerator into a single experimental facility. (Photo: Xinhua)

Researchers test equipment at a laboratory of the Tsung-Dao Lee Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, east China, July 7, 2026. Tsung-Dao Lee Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in east China's Shanghai has been working to accelerate the construction of China's first dedicated laboratory astrophysics research platform. (Photo: Xinhua)

Researchers test equipment at a laboratory of the Tsung-Dao Lee Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, east China, July 7, 2026. Tsung-Dao Lee Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in east China's Shanghai has been working to accelerate the construction of China's first dedicated laboratory astrophysics research platform. (Photo: Xinhua)

A researcher tests an electron accelerator at a laboratory of the Tsung-Dao Lee Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, east China, July 7, 2026. Tsung-Dao Lee Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in east China's Shanghai has been working to accelerate the construction of China's first dedicated laboratory astrophysics research platform. (Photo: Xinhua)