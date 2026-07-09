25th China Internet Conference kicks off in Beijing

An internet-themed video is played at the opening ceremony of the 25th China Internet Conference at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, July 8, 2026. The 25th China Internet Conference kicked off here on Wednesday and will run until Friday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants of the 25th China Internet Conference try on VR products at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, July 8, 2026. The 25th China Internet Conference kicked off here on Wednesday and will run until Friday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A performance is staged before the opening ceremony of the 25th China Internet Conference at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, July 8, 2026. The 25th China Internet Conference kicked off here on Wednesday and will run until Friday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants of the 25th China Internet Conference interact with a robot at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, July 8, 2026. The 25th China Internet Conference kicked off here on Wednesday and will run until Friday. (Photo: Xinhua)