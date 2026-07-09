Construction site of Guanyinshan Interchange of Xiamen section of Xiamen-Kinmen bridge

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the construction site of the Xiamen section of the Xiamen-Kinmen bridge, in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The two sides of an arch structure of Guanyinshan Interchange of the Xiamen section of the Xiamen-Kinmen bridge were joined together on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the construction site of the Xiamen section of the Xiamen-Kinmen bridge, in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The two sides of an arch structure of Guanyinshan Interchange of the Xiamen section of the Xiamen-Kinmen bridge were joined together on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the construction site of Guanyinshan Interchange, a project of the Xiamen section of the Xiamen-Kinmen bridge, in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The two sides of an arch structure of Guanyinshan Interchange of the Xiamen section of the Xiamen-Kinmen bridge were joined together on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the construction site of Guanyinshan Interchange, a project of the Xiamen section of the Xiamen-Kinmen bridge, in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The two sides of an arch structure of Guanyinshan Interchange of the Xiamen section of the Xiamen-Kinmen bridge were joined together on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)