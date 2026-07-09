Summer scenery of Baiyangdian Lake in China's Hebei

A tourist takes photos at a lotus park at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 7, 2026. During midsummer, Baiyangdian Lake boasts clear water, lush green shores, and flourishing lotus flowers and reeds, showcasing the harmony between human and nature. Since the establishment of Xiong'an New Area, Baiyangdian Lake has undergone large-scale ecological restoration efforts. The lake's water quality reached Grade III under China's surface water quality standards and has remained stable ever since. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows a tour boat cruising on Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. During midsummer, Baiyangdian Lake boasts clear water, lush green shores, and flourishing lotus flowers and reeds, showcasing the harmony between human and nature. Since the establishment of Xiong'an New Area, Baiyangdian Lake has undergone large-scale ecological restoration efforts. The lake's water quality reached Grade III under China's surface water quality standards and has remained stable ever since. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows the scenery of a lotus park at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. During midsummer, Baiyangdian Lake boasts clear water, lush green shores, and flourishing lotus flowers and reeds, showcasing the harmony between human and nature. Since the establishment of Xiong'an New Area, Baiyangdian Lake has undergone large-scale ecological restoration efforts. The lake's water quality reached Grade III under China's surface water quality standards and has remained stable ever since. (Photo: Xinhua)

A tourist enjoys leisure time at a lotus park at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 7, 2026. During midsummer, Baiyangdian Lake boasts clear water, lush green shores, and flourishing lotus flowers and reeds, showcasing the harmony between human and nature. Since the establishment of Xiong'an New Area, Baiyangdian Lake has undergone large-scale ecological restoration efforts. The lake's water quality reached Grade III under China's surface water quality standards and has remained stable ever since. (Photo: Xinhua)