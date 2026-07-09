PHOTO / CHINA
View of Donggi Cona Lake in NW China's Qinghai
By Xinhua Published: Jul 09, 2026 09:13 AM
A drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows a view of Donggi Cona Lake in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows a view of Donggi Cona Lake in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


A drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows a view of Donggi Cona Lake in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows a view of Donggi Cona Lake in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo shows ecological conservation staff patrolling along the Donggi Cona Lake in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows ecological conservation staff patrolling along the Donggi Cona Lake in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo shows ecological conservation staff patrolling along the Donggi Cona Lake in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows ecological conservation staff patrolling along the Donggi Cona Lake in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)