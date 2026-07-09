Indonesia's Bali launches its 1st waste-to-energy project

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a scene of the groundbreaking ceremony of Bali's first waste-to-energy project in Bali, Indonesia. Indonesia's world-renowned resort island of Bali on Wednesday broke ground on the Denpasar Raya waste-to-energy plant, marking a major milestone in the island's efforts to improve waste management and expand renewable energy generation. (Photo: Xinhua)
Environment Minister Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat delivers a speech during the groundbreaking ceremony of Bali's first waste-to-energy project in Bali, Indonesia, July 8, 2026. Indonesia's world-renowned resort island of Bali on Wednesday broke ground on the Denpasar Raya waste-to-energy plant, marking a major milestone in the island's efforts to improve waste management and expand renewable energy generation. (Photo: Xinhua)
Bali Governor Wayan Koster delivers a speech during the groundbreaking ceremony of Bali's first waste-to-energy project in Bali, Indonesia, July 8, 2026. Indonesia's world-renowned resort island of Bali on Wednesday broke ground on the Denpasar Raya waste-to-energy plant, marking a major milestone in the island's efforts to improve waste management and expand renewable energy generation. (Photo: Xinhua)
Pandu Sjahrir, chief investment officer of Danantara Indonesia, the country's investment management agency, delivers a speech during the groundbreaking ceremony of Bali's first waste-to-energy project in Bali, Indonesia, July 8, 2026. Indonesia's world-renowned resort island of Bali on Wednesday broke ground on the Denpasar Raya waste-to-energy plant, marking a major milestone in the island's efforts to improve waste management and expand renewable energy generation. (Photo: Xinhua)