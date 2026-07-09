Indonesia's Bali launches its 1st waste-to-energy project

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a scene of the groundbreaking ceremony of Bali's first waste-to-energy project in Bali, Indonesia. Indonesia's world-renowned resort island of Bali on Wednesday broke ground on the Denpasar Raya waste-to-energy plant, marking a major milestone in the island's efforts to improve waste management and expand renewable energy generation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Environment Minister Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat delivers a speech during the groundbreaking ceremony of Bali's first waste-to-energy project in Bali, Indonesia, July 8, 2026. Indonesia's world-renowned resort island of Bali on Wednesday broke ground on the Denpasar Raya waste-to-energy plant, marking a major milestone in the island's efforts to improve waste management and expand renewable energy generation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Bali Governor Wayan Koster delivers a speech during the groundbreaking ceremony of Bali's first waste-to-energy project in Bali, Indonesia, July 8, 2026. Indonesia's world-renowned resort island of Bali on Wednesday broke ground on the Denpasar Raya waste-to-energy plant, marking a major milestone in the island's efforts to improve waste management and expand renewable energy generation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Pandu Sjahrir, chief investment officer of Danantara Indonesia, the country's investment management agency, delivers a speech during the groundbreaking ceremony of Bali's first waste-to-energy project in Bali, Indonesia, July 8, 2026. Indonesia's world-renowned resort island of Bali on Wednesday broke ground on the Denpasar Raya waste-to-energy plant, marking a major milestone in the island's efforts to improve waste management and expand renewable energy generation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Indonesia's world-renowned resort island of Bali on Wednesday broke ground on the Denpasar Raya waste-to-energy plant, marking a major milestone in the island's efforts to improve waste management and expand renewable energy generation.The plant, invested in and built by China's Zhejiang Weiming Environment Protection Co., Ltd., is designed to process more than 500,000 tons of municipal waste annually, and it is expected to generate enough electricity to power around 100,000 households across the island, according to the company, also the operator of the plant.During the groundbreaking ceremony held in Bali, Pandu Sjahrir, chief investment officer of Danantara Indonesia, the country's investment management agency, said the facility is projected to reduce landfill waste by up to 80 percent, cut carbon dioxide emissions by around 640,000 tons annually, and create about 1,200 green jobs.For his part, Bali Governor Wayan Koster said the plant is expected to be completed within two years. Once completed, this project will not only foster a healthier environmental ecosystem for the community, but also elevate Bali's image as a top tourism destination, he said.Environment Minister Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat said the Bali project will serve as a good example for similar developments nationwide. He noted that waste-processing technologies must be tailored to local conditions, with some regions generating electricity from waste while others produce refuse-derived fuel for industrial use.