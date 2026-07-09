Pakistan Navy locates wreckage of missing cargo plane off Gwadar coast

Photo released by Pakistan Navy on July 8, 2026 shows Pakistan Navy personnel transporting the wreckage of a missing K2 Airways cargo Boeing 737 aircraft in the sea near Ormara town, Pakistan. Pakistan's Navy on Wednesday located the wreckage of a missing K2 Airways cargo Boeing 737 aircraft in the Arabian Sea after a 12-hour search and rescue operation, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said in a statement. The wreckage was found about 53 nautical miles south of Ormara, a coastal town in Gwadar district of the country's southwestern Balochistan province, the statement said. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo released by Pakistan Navy on July 8, 2026 shows the wreckage of a missing K2 Airways cargo Boeing 737 aircraft on a naval ship after being recovered from deep sea near Ormara town, Pakistan. Pakistan's Navy on Wednesday located the wreckage of a missing K2 Airways cargo Boeing 737 aircraft in the Arabian Sea after a 12-hour search and rescue operation, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said in a statement. The wreckage was found about 53 nautical miles south of Ormara, a coastal town in Gwadar district of the country's southwestern Balochistan province, the statement said. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo released by Pakistan Navy on July 8, 2026 shows Pakistan Navy personnel transporting the wreckage of a missing K2 Airways cargo Boeing 737 aircraft in the sea near Ormara town, Pakistan. Pakistan's Navy on Wednesday located the wreckage of a missing K2 Airways cargo Boeing 737 aircraft in the Arabian Sea after a 12-hour search and rescue operation, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said in a statement. The wreckage was found about 53 nautical miles south of Ormara, a coastal town in Gwadar district of the country's southwestern Balochistan province, the statement said. (Photo: Xinhua)