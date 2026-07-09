Africa Rail 2026 held in Johannesburg

People pose for photos at the Africa Rail 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 7, 2026. The exhibition, serving as a platform for industry stakeholders to promote the collaborative development of Africa's railway sector, was held here from July 7 to 8. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man walks past the booth of Prasa during the Africa Rail 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 7, 2026. The exhibition, serving as a platform for industry stakeholders to promote the collaborative development of Africa's railway sector, was held here from July 7 to 8. (Photo: Xinhua)

People communicate during the Africa Rail 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 7, 2026. The exhibition, serving as a platform for industry stakeholders to promote the collaborative development of Africa's railway sector, was held here from July 7 to 8. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Africa Rail 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 7, 2026. The exhibition, serving as a platform for industry stakeholders to promote the collaborative development of Africa's railway sector, was held here from July 7 to 8. (Photo: Xinhua)