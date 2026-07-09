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Heatwave sweeps France this summer
By Xinhua Published: Jul 09, 2026 09:39 AM
A boy rests inside the Roman theater in Arles, France, July 8, 2026. France has experienced high temperatures this summer. (Photo: Xinhua)

A boy rests inside the Roman theater in Arles, France, July 8, 2026. France has experienced high temperatures this summer. (Photo: Xinhua)


A man walks in the street amid high temperatures in Arles, France, July 8, 2026. France has experienced high temperatures this summer. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man walks in the street amid high temperatures in Arles, France, July 8, 2026. France has experienced high temperatures this summer. (Photo: Xinhua)



People relax near a fountain in Arles, France, July 8, 2026. France has experienced high temperatures this summer. (Photo: Xinhua)

People relax near a fountain in Arles, France, July 8, 2026. France has experienced high temperatures this summer. (Photo: Xinhua)



People cool off at a fountain in Arles, France, July 8, 2026. France has experienced high temperatures this summer. (Photo: Xinhua)

People cool off at a fountain in Arles, France, July 8, 2026. France has experienced high temperatures this summer. (Photo: Xinhua)