Exhibition on ancient civilizations of Americas in Shanghai

A visitor views exhibits during the exhibition "On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas" in Shanghai, east China, July 8, 2026. The exhibition showcases a total of 1,129 sets of precious artifacts from cultural institutions in Mexico, Peru and China. It will officially open to the public on July 9 and will run until Nov. 14, 2027. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors view exhibits during the exhibition "On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas" in Shanghai, east China, July 8, 2026. The exhibition showcases a total of 1,129 sets of precious artifacts from cultural institutions in Mexico, Peru and China. It will officially open to the public on July 9 and will run until Nov. 14, 2027. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor views exhibits during the exhibition "On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas" in Shanghai, east China, July 8, 2026. The exhibition showcases a total of 1,129 sets of precious artifacts from cultural institutions in Mexico, Peru and China. It will officially open to the public on July 9 and will run until Nov. 14, 2027. (Photo: Xinhua)

Exhibits are seen during the exhibition "On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas" in Shanghai, east China, July 8, 2026. The exhibition showcases a total of 1,129 sets of precious artifacts from cultural institutions in Mexico, Peru and China. It will officially open to the public on July 9 and will run until Nov. 14, 2027. (Photo: Xinhua)