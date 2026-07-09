PHOTO / CHINA
Sunset view over waters surrounding Xisha Islands, S China's Hainan
By Xinhua Published: Jul 09, 2026 09:56 AM
This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the sunset over the waters surrounding the Xisha Islands, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the sunset over the waters surrounding the Xisha Islands, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the sunset over the waters surrounding the Xisha Islands, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the sunset over the waters surrounding the Xisha Islands, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the sunset over the waters surrounding the Xisha Islands, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the sunset over the waters surrounding the Xisha Islands, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the sunset over the waters surrounding the Xisha Islands, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the sunset over the waters surrounding the Xisha Islands, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)