Sunset view over waters surrounding Xisha Islands, S China's Hainan

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the sunset over the waters surrounding the Xisha Islands, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the sunset over the waters surrounding the Xisha Islands, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the sunset over the waters surrounding the Xisha Islands, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the sunset over the waters surrounding the Xisha Islands, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)