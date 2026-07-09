Iran's IRGC says hit U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, warns of expanded strikes

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it attacked U.S. military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to fresh U.S. strikes.



According to a statement from the IRGC carried by Iran's Press TV, the IRGC struck key infrastructure and facilities at the Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, as well as U.S. military bases in Bahrain's Juffair and Sheikh Isa, "in the first phase of a punitive response against the American treaty-breakers."



The IRGC also warned that its responses would expand to other bases in the region if the United States renews its attacks.



U.S. forces conducted strikes against Iran for a second straight day on Wednesday to "degrade" Iran's ability "to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," the U.S. Central Command said.

