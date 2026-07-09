外交部：美对中方导弹试射说三道四，是典型的双重标准

7月9日，外交部发言人毛宁主持例行记者会。会上有记者提问称，美国国务院批评中国近期开展的导弹试验，声称中方通报美国的时间过晚，美方得到的相关信息不够详尽。美方还提出，中国此次通报的情况未达到五个核大国的既定标准。请问中国外交部对此言论如何回应？



On July 9, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning hosted a regular press conference. A reporter asked about the US State Department’s criticism of China’s recent missile test, which claimed that China informed the US too late and failed to provide sufficient detail. The US side also claimed that the information released by China fell considerably short of standards adopted by all ⁠other P5 nuclear weapon states. How does the Chinese Foreign Ministry respond to these comments?



毛宁表示，正如中方多次强调，这次试射活动是年度军事训练的例行安排，旨在验证有关武器系统的可靠性、安全性和有效性，符合国际法和国际惯例，不针对任何特定的国家和目标，中方及时发布了相关信息，事先向美国等进行了通报，体现了中国军队的开放和透明。



Mao said that, as China has repeatedly emphasized, the missile launch was a routine arrangement of the annual military training program. It was aimed at verifying the reliability, safety, and effectiveness of relevant weapon systems. The activity was in line with international law and international practices, was not directed at any specific country or target, and China promptly released relevant information and provided advance notification to the US and other countries. This demonstrated the openness and transparency of the Chinese military.



毛宁说，美国作为世界上唯一一个真正用核的国家，也是拥有世界上最庞大、最先进核武库的国家，每年都组织核潜艇战略导弹发射，却对中国正常的导弹发射说三道四、指手画脚，这是典型的双重标准和霸权主义。美方应当客观理性看待中国国防和军队建设发展，切实维护全球战略稳定。



Mao noted that the US, as the only country in the world that has actually used nuclear weapons and the country with the world’s largest and most advanced nuclear arsenal, conducts strategic missile launches from nuclear submarines every year, yet it criticizes and interferes in China’s normal missile launch. This is a typical example of double standards and hegemonism. The US should view China’s national defense and military development in an objective and rational manner and make genuine efforts to safeguard global strategic stability.

