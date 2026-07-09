Explosions reported in Iran's Bandar Abbas as 3 IRGC members killed in US strikes -- report

Explosions were heard in coastal areas of Iran's port city of Bandar Abbas on Thursday afternoon, Iranian media reported.



The sounds, which mainly occurred at around 14:00 local time (1030 GMT) along the city's southern coast, were likely the result of an exchange of fire in parts of the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran's Mehr news agency.



Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said three IRGC soldiers from Khuzestan province were killed as a result of a US strike on Thursday morning.

