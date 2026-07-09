Iran condemns fresh US attacks on southern provinces, bridges

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the latest US strikes against several regions in Iran's southern coastal provinces and two bridges in the country's northeastern provinces.



In a statement, the ministry described the attacks on two bridges along the rail routes from Gorgan to Incheh Borun and Mashhad to Tehran as "flagrant war crimes."



It stressed that the US strikes within the past 48 hours, carried out under the "false pretext" of responding to earlier incidents involving ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz, were in blatant violation of the United Nations Charter and a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries on ending the war.



The ministry also accused the United States of using the strikes to justify its "continued non-compliance" with the MoU.



It added that Iran is determined to punish the "aggressors" and will in no way let the US government's "breach of promises, bullying and vileness" affect Iran's rights and national interests.



In reaction to the US attacks, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said in a Thursday post on social media platform X, "The United States has not learned yet that bullying and breach of promises are no longer without costs."



He warned that if the United States hits Iran, it will receive blows, underlining that the Strait of Hormuz will only reopen with Iran's arrangements, and not by US threats.



The US Central Command said in a post on X early Thursday that its forces had completed an additional round of strikes against Iran to "further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz," marking the second consecutive day of such action.



In retaliation, Iran's IRGC and army said they have struck US military bases and facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.



Meanwhile, Hossein Kermanpour, head of the Iranian Health Ministry's public relations, said in a post on X that at least 14 people were killed and 78 others wounded in the US attacks against five Iranian provinces on Wednesday and Thursday.

