A Hamas delegation held "crucial" talks in Cairo on Thursday with Egyptian officials on arrangements for implementing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, an informed Egyptian security source told Xinhua.



The delegation discussed preparations for the next phase of the Gaza peace plan, the source said on condition of anonymity.



Hamas reaffirmed its readiness to hand over the Gaza Strip to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, paving the way for the second phase of the plan, which includes a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, the source said.



The group also agreed to place its weapons under the committee's custody and expressed willingness to facilitate the work of the peacekeeping force and the national committee, the source added.



The mediators have received a proposal from the U.S.-led "Board of Peace" to establish a pilot buffer zone in the southern Gaza city of Rafah to accommodate tens of thousands of residents after security screening conducted by the committee, according to the source.



The source said all relevant parties are coordinating closely to implement the plan.



The talks came after Hamas announced on Monday the dissolution of the Government Emergency Committee in Gaza and the transfer of the administration of the Gaza Strip to the national committee.



Established in January 2026, the 15-member transitional technocratic committee comprises independent Palestinian figures tasked with overseeing civilian affairs, public services, and reconstruction during a transitional period.



A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025. Its first phase included exchanges of hostages and detainees, the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from parts of the territory.



The United States announced the launch of the second phase of its peace plan in mid-January, envisioning a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, the start of reconstruction efforts, and the establishment of a transitional governing authority in the enclave.

