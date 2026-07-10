Tourists visit Qairhan salt lake in China's Qinghai

Tourists visit the Qairhan salt lake in Golmud, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 9, 2026. The Qairhan salt lake, with a total area of 5,856 square kilometers, has been the largest potash fertilizer producing base in China. (Xinhua/Wang Yan)

Tourists visit the Qairhan salt lake in Golmud, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 9, 2026. The Qairhan salt lake, with a total area of 5,856 square kilometers, has been the largest potash fertilizer producing base in China. (Xinhua/Wang Yan)

Tourists visit the Qairhan salt lake in Golmud, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 9, 2026. The Qairhan salt lake, with a total area of 5,856 square kilometers, has been the largest potash fertilizer producing base in China. (Xinhua/Wang Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 9, 2026 shows tourists visiting the Qairhan salt lake in Golmud, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Qairhan salt lake, with a total area of 5,856 square kilometers, has been the largest potash fertilizer producing base in China. (Xinhua/Wang Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 9, 2026 shows the scenery of the Qairhan salt lake in Golmud, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Qairhan salt lake, with a total area of 5,856 square kilometers, has been the largest potash fertilizer producing base in China. (Xinhua/Wang Yan)