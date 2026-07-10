Chinese team makes breakthrough in observing vertical ozone distribution over Mount Qomolangma

This photo shows DJI EV50, a latest vertical take-off and landing fixed-wing hybrid drone, working on the northern slope of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on May 21, 2026. A joint Chinese scientific expedition team has successfully measured vertical ozone distribution data from the ground up to an altitude of 8,861 meters above sea level in the Mount Qomolangma area. Using the latest vertical take-off and landing fixed-wing hybrid drone, the joint team from the Peking University (PKU) and Chinese Academy of Sciences also fully captured the entire process of downward ozone transport driven by glacier winds. These achievements have added a crucial piece of observational evidence to the study of high-concentration ozone and its changing trends over the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in western China. (Xinhua)
This photo shows DJI EV50, a latest vertical take-off and landing fixed-wing hybrid drone, working on the northern slope of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on May 21, 2026. A joint Chinese scientific expedition team has successfully measured vertical ozone distribution data from the ground up to an altitude of 8,861 meters above sea level in the Mount Qomolangma area. Using the latest vertical take-off and landing fixed-wing hybrid drone, the joint team from the Peking University (PKU) and Chinese Academy of Sciences also fully captured the entire process of downward ozone transport driven by glacier winds. These achievements have added a crucial piece of observational evidence to the study of high-concentration ozone and its changing trends over the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in western China. (Xinhua)
Members of a joint Chinese scientific expedition team fly DJI EV50, a latest vertical take-off and landing fixed-wing hybrid drone, to work on the northern slope of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on May 21, 2026. A joint Chinese scientific expedition team has successfully measured vertical ozone distribution data from the ground up to an altitude of 8,861 meters above sea level in the Mount Qomolangma area. Using the latest vertical take-off and landing fixed-wing hybrid drone, the joint team from the Peking University (PKU) and Chinese Academy of Sciences also fully captured the entire process of downward ozone transport driven by glacier winds. These achievements have added a crucial piece of observational evidence to the study of high-concentration ozone and its changing trends over the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in western China. (Xinhua)
This photo shows DJI EV50, a latest vertical take-off and landing fixed-wing hybrid drone, working on the northern slope of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on May 21, 2026. A joint Chinese scientific expedition team has successfully measured vertical ozone distribution data from the ground up to an altitude of 8,861 meters above sea level in the Mount Qomolangma area. Using the latest vertical take-off and landing fixed-wing hybrid drone, the joint team from the Peking University (PKU) and Chinese Academy of Sciences also fully captured the entire process of downward ozone transport driven by glacier winds. These achievements have added a crucial piece of observational evidence to the study of high-concentration ozone and its changing trends over the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in western China. (Xinhua)
This photo shows DJI EV50, a latest vertical take-off and landing fixed-wing hybrid drone, working on the northern slope of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on May 21, 2026. A joint Chinese scientific expedition team has successfully measured vertical ozone distribution data from the ground up to an altitude of 8,861 meters above sea level in the Mount Qomolangma area. Using the latest vertical take-off and landing fixed-wing hybrid drone, the joint team from the Peking University (PKU) and Chinese Academy of Sciences also fully captured the entire process of downward ozone transport driven by glacier winds. These achievements have added a crucial piece of observational evidence to the study of high-concentration ozone and its changing trends over the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in western China. (Xinhua)