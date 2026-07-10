China's Fujian builds smart new power grids

A drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows a view of China Three Gorges Corporation's 180 MW Dongshan Xingchen offshore solar farm in Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The province of Fujian is rich in high-quality clean energy resources like wind power, solar energy, hydro power and nuclear power. In recent years, Fujian has relied on its local clean energy endowment and geographical advantages to build its smart new power grids and develop the region as a major clean energy hub in southeast China. It has accelerated the construction of power transmission channels, steadily upgraded urban and rural distribution networks, promoted the construction of smart micro-grids, continuously revitalized its clean energy advantages, and consolidated the foundation of energy security through the construction of smart new power grids. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows part of an offshore wind farm and a 2,000-ton jack-up offshore wind turbine installation platform on the waters of southern Fujian in southwest China. The province of Fujian is rich in high-quality clean energy resources like wind power, solar energy, hydro power and nuclear power. In recent years, Fujian has relied on its local clean energy endowment and geographical advantages to build its smart new power grids and develop the region as a major clean energy hub in southeast China. It has accelerated the construction of power transmission channels, steadily upgraded urban and rural distribution networks, promoted the construction of smart micro-grids, continuously revitalized its clean energy advantages, and consolidated the foundation of energy security through the construction of smart new power grids. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A drone photo shows a Fujian-Guangdong power interconnection project in Mapu Town of Yunxiao County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 7, 2026. The province of Fujian is rich in high-quality clean energy resources like wind power, solar energy, hydro power and nuclear power. In recent years, Fujian has relied on its local clean energy endowment and geographical advantages to build its smart new power grids and develop the region as a major clean energy hub in southeast China. It has accelerated the construction of power transmission channels, steadily upgraded urban and rural distribution networks, promoted the construction of smart micro-grids, continuously revitalized its clean energy advantages, and consolidated the foundation of energy security through the construction of smart new power grids. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone panorama photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows the construction site of the unit 3 of the Zhangzhou nuclear power project in Yunxiao County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The province of Fujian is rich in high-quality clean energy resources like wind power, solar energy, hydro power and nuclear power. In recent years, Fujian has relied on its local clean energy endowment and geographical advantages to build its smart new power grids and develop the region as a major clean energy hub in southeast China. It has accelerated the construction of power transmission channels, steadily upgraded urban and rural distribution networks, promoted the construction of smart micro-grids, continuously revitalized its clean energy advantages, and consolidated the foundation of energy security through the construction of smart new power grids. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)