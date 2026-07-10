China upgrades emergency response to Typhoon Bavi

This photo taken on July 9, 2026 shows vessels taking shelter at a port in response to the incoming Typhoon Bavi in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Thursday upgraded its emergency response for flood and typhoon control from Level IV to Level III in response to Typhoon Bavi. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 9, 2026 shows vessels taking shelter at a port in response to the incoming Typhoon Bavi in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Thursday upgraded its emergency response for flood and typhoon control from Level IV to Level III in response to Typhoon Bavi. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 9, 2026 shows vessels taking shelter at a port in response to the incoming Typhoon Bavi in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Thursday upgraded its emergency response for flood and typhoon control from Level IV to Level III in response to Typhoon Bavi. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 9, 2026 shows vessels taking shelter at a port in response to the incoming Typhoon Bavi in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Thursday upgraded its emergency response for flood and typhoon control from Level IV to Level III in response to Typhoon Bavi. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)