Local authorities make effort to ensure basic living needs for stranded residents in Guigang, China's Guangxi

Rescuers deliver supplies to stranded residents in Guigang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2026. Guigang has suffered severe flooding due to torrential rains brought by Typhoon Maysak and upstream inflows. Local authorities have mobilized rescue forces to work around the clock, making every effort to ensure basic living needs for stranded residents. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Rescuers deliver supplies to stranded residents in Guigang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2026. Guigang has suffered severe flooding due to torrential rains brought by Typhoon Maysak and upstream inflows. Local authorities have mobilized rescue forces to work around the clock, making every effort to ensure basic living needs for stranded residents. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Rescuers wade through floodwater to deliver supplies to stranded residents in Guigang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2026. Guigang has suffered severe flooding due to torrential rains brought by Typhoon Maysak and upstream inflows. Local authorities have mobilized rescue forces to work around the clock, making every effort to ensure basic living needs for stranded residents. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Rescuers take a boat through floodwater in Guigang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2026. Guigang has suffered severe flooding due to torrential rains brought by Typhoon Maysak and upstream inflows. Local authorities have mobilized rescue forces to work around the clock, making every effort to ensure basic living needs for stranded residents. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)