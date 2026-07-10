Young artists create artworks in downtown Cairo, Egypt, July 9, 2026. Egypt's government recently launched the "Street of Art" initiative, aiming to transform the streets and squares of the capital, Cairo, into open-air cultural spaces. Every Thursday through Saturday evening, the public can enjoy free cultural activities such as poetry readings, musical performances, and visual art exhibitions, attracting active participation from both citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

A young violinist performs in downtown Cairo, Egypt, July 9, 2026. Egypt's government recently launched the "Street of Art" initiative, aiming to transform the streets and squares of the capital, Cairo, into open-air cultural spaces. Every Thursday through Saturday evening, the public can enjoy free cultural activities such as poetry readings, musical performances, and visual art exhibitions, attracting active participation from both citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

Tourists experience pottery painting in downtown Cairo, Egypt, July 9, 2026. Egypt's government recently launched the "Street of Art" initiative, aiming to transform the streets and squares of the capital, Cairo, into open-air cultural spaces. Every Thursday through Saturday evening, the public can enjoy free cultural activities such as poetry readings, musical performances, and visual art exhibitions, attracting active participation from both citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

An artist paints in downtown Cairo, Egypt, July 9, 2026. Egypt's government recently launched the "Street of Art" initiative, aiming to transform the streets and squares of the capital, Cairo, into open-air cultural spaces. Every Thursday through Saturday evening, the public can enjoy free cultural activities such as poetry readings, musical performances, and visual art exhibitions, attracting active participation from both citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)