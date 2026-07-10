City view of Arles, France

Tourists visit the Arles Amphitheatre in Arles, France, on July 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

A tourist takes selfies in the Arles Amphitheatre in Arles, France, on July 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Tourists visit the Arles Amphitheatre in Arles, France, on July 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

People visit in the cloister of the Church of St. Trophime in Arles, France, on July 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows the cloister and tower of the Church of St. Trophime in Arles, France. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)