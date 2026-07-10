The "Black Myth: Wukong" concert is held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California, the United States on July 7, 2026. Music from the internationally acclaimed Chinese video game "Black Myth: Wukong" filled the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday night, drawing thousands of fans to experience the unique fusion of Chinese mythology and Eastern aesthetics. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

Music from the internationally acclaimed Chinese video game "Black Myth: Wukong" filled the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday night, drawing thousands of fans to experience the unique fusion of Chinese mythology and Eastern aesthetics.Produced by Chinese game developer Game Science, the theatrical orchestral concert celebrates the music of the award-winning game, blending symphonic orchestration with traditional Chinese folk instruments and live vocal performances.The performance featured iconic pieces from the game's soundtrack, presented by Chinese folk musicians and vocalists alongside the Hollywood Film Music Orchestra.Inspired by the Chinese literary classic "Journey to the West," "Black Myth: Wukong" is a single-player action role-playing game. Since its release in August 2024, the game has attracted widespread acclaim for its distinctive Chinese aesthetics, immersive storytelling and innovative gameplay. According to Game Science, it has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and reached a peak of over 3 million concurrent players across all platforms.Following 39 performances in 19 Chinese cities during 2024 and 2025, the concert is continuing its global tour with performances in more than a dozen cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Singapore and Bangkok.For many audiences, the concert offered not only a memorable musical experience but also a gateway to Chinese culture."There's such a level of artistry and storytelling in the concert, and the music is really epic and moving," Los Angeles-based art designer Andy Nice told Xinhua."It's amazing how the music and instrumentation follow the emotions of each scene. I've heard of Journey to the West, but now I actually want to read it," she said.Nice said she was also impressed by the concert's rich Chinese cultural elements, including its architecture, temples and Buddhist imagery. "It made me curious to learn more about the stories behind them," she added.Los Angeles resident and YouTuber Steven He, who has played "Black Myth: Wukong" for the past two years, described it as one of the best single-player action games he has experienced."The concert brought back all the memorable scenes, movements and emotions from the game," he told Xinhua. "The music is incredibly inspiring."Li Jiaqi, audio producer of "Black Myth: Wukong," said the game's global concert tour serves not only as a platform for interaction and exchange between the music and gaming communities, but also as a bridge connecting global audiences with Chinese culture.

A Chinese artist performs during the "Black Myth: Wukong" concert at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California, the United States on July 7, 2026. Music from the internationally acclaimed Chinese video game "Black Myth: Wukong" filled the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday night, drawing thousands of fans to experience the unique fusion of Chinese mythology and Eastern aesthetics. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

The "Black Myth: Wukong" concert is held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California, the United States on July 7, 2026. Music from the internationally acclaimed Chinese video game "Black Myth: Wukong" filled the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday night, drawing thousands of fans to experience the unique fusion of Chinese mythology and Eastern aesthetics. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

Fans of Chinese video game "Black Myth: Wukong" pose for a photo in downtown Los Angeles, California, the United States on July 7, 2026. Music from the internationally acclaimed Chinese video game "Black Myth: Wukong" filled the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday night, drawing thousands of fans to experience the unique fusion of Chinese mythology and Eastern aesthetics. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)