PHOTO / WORLD
People attend funeral procession of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
By Xinhua Published: Jul 10, 2026 12:14 PM
People attend the funeral procession of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026. Ali Khamenei was laid to rest in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People attend the funeral procession of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026. Ali Khamenei was laid to rest in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shadati)


People attend the funeral procession of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026. Ali Khamenei was laid to rest in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People attend the funeral procession of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026. Ali Khamenei was laid to rest in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shadati)


People attend the funeral procession of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026. Ali Khamenei was laid to rest in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People attend the funeral procession of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026. Ali Khamenei was laid to rest in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shadati)


People attend the funeral procession of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026. Ali Khamenei was laid to rest in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People attend the funeral procession of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026. Ali Khamenei was laid to rest in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shadati)