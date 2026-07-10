People attend funeral procession of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

People attend the funeral procession of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026. Ali Khamenei was laid to rest in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People attend the funeral procession of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026. Ali Khamenei was laid to rest in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People attend the funeral procession of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026. Ali Khamenei was laid to rest in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People attend the funeral procession of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026. Ali Khamenei was laid to rest in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shadati)