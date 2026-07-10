Guangxi's Guigang City sets up 18 temporary relocation sites to shelter flood-affected residents

A flood-affected resident receives medical attention at a temporary relocation site in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 8, 2026. Guigang has set up 18 temporary relocation sites to shelter flood-affected residents. (Photo: Xinhua)

Flood-affected residents receive relief supplies at a temporary relocation site in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 8, 2026. Guigang has set up 18 temporary relocation sites to shelter flood-affected residents. (Photo: Xinhua)

Flood-affected residents receive relief supplies at a temporary relocation site in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 8, 2026. Guigang has set up 18 temporary relocation sites to shelter flood-affected residents. (Photo: Xinhua)