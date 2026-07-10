View of Port of Mombasa in Kenya

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a view of the Port of Mombasa in Mombasa, Kenya. The Port of Mombasa, located on Kenya's southeastern coast along the Indian Ocean, is the largest port in East Africa. (Photo: Xinhua)

A crane hoists containers at the Port of Mombasa in Mombasa, Kenya, July 8, 2026. The Port of Mombasa, located on Kenya's southeastern coast along the Indian Ocean, is the largest port in East Africa. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a cargo train on the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) enters the Port of Mombasa in Mombasa, Kenya. The Port of Mombasa, located on Kenya's southeastern coast along the Indian Ocean, is the largest port in East Africa. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows containers at the Port of Mombasa in Mombasa, Kenya. The Port of Mombasa, located on Kenya's southeastern coast along the Indian Ocean, is the largest port in East Africa. (Photo: Xinhua)