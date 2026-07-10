Water level in Wuhan section of Yangtze River rises obviously due to heavy rainfall

A drone photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows water overflowing the guardrail of a waterside tourist platform at a levee along the Yangtze River in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Affected by heavy rainfall, the water level in Wuhan section of the Yangtze River rose obviously on Wednesday. The water level at the Yangtze Hankou monitoring station reached 25.11 meters, 0.11 meters above the warning mark. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows flood control personnel and volunteers checking the condition of a levee along the Yangtze River in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Affected by heavy rainfall, the water level in Wuhan section of the Yangtze River rose obviously on Wednesday. The water level at the Yangtze Hankou monitoring station reached 25.11 meters, 0.11 meters above the warning mark. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a submerged waterside tourist platform at the riverbank along the Yangtze River in Hankou of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Affected by heavy rainfall, the water level in Wuhan section of the Yangtze River rose obviously on Wednesday. The water level at the Yangtze Hankou monitoring station reached 25.11 meters, 0.11 meters above the warning mark. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows a submerged waterside tourist platform at the riverbank along the Yangtze River in Hankou of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Affected by heavy rainfall, the water level in Wuhan section of the Yangtze River rose obviously on Wednesday. The water level at the Yangtze Hankou monitoring station reached 25.11 meters, 0.11 meters above the warning mark. (Photo: Xinhua)