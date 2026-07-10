Heat wave hits Phoenix, U.S.

A man is seen on a street amid a heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona, the United States, July 9, 2026. The temperature in Phoenix reached a high of 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People jog on a street amid a heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona, the United States, July 9, 2026. The temperature in Phoenix reached a high of 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A senior walks on a street amid a heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona, the United States, July 9, 2026. The temperature in Phoenix reached a high of 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man walks on a street amid a heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona, the United States, July 9, 2026. The temperature in Phoenix reached a high of 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday. (Photo: Xinhua)