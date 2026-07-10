Ex-NBA center Hassan Whiteside commits anti-doping violation in CBA

Hassan Whiteside plays for Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association. Photo: Xinhua

Hassan Whiteside, a US player for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), has been found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation following an in-competition test conducted in May, according to an announcement by the China Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) on Friday.The prohibited substances detected from Whiteside on May 6 were metabolites of oxandrolone and clomifene. Whiteside waived his right to have the B sample analyzed, read the announcement.The game in which Whiteside was found to have committed the anti-doping rule violation was the opening match of the 2025-26 CBA playoffs between Shanghai and Shandong. He subsequently played in five more games, including all four semifinal matches where Shanghai edged Beijing to reach the finals. Whiteside did not feature in the finals against Zhejiang, as Shanghai defeated Zhejiang 4-1 to claim its second league title.As of Friday evening, neither CHINADA nor the CBA had issued a statement explaining why Whiteside was allowed to continue competing after testing positive for prohibited substances, or whether the results of the five games he played after the test would remain valid.Whiteside, 37, was named defensive player of the 2025-26 CBA regular season. He played 32 regular-season games, averaging 1.4 blocks, 8.8 rebounds and 0.3 steals per game, Xinhua News Agency reported.The former NBA center spent 10 seasons in the league, playing for the Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz.