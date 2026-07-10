PHOTO / CHINA
Schoolyard snacks
By VCG Published: Jul 10, 2026 10:39 PM
A teacher from a primary school in Enshi, Central China's Hubei Province, buys fried chicken drumsticks for her sixth-grade graduates on July 8, 2026, as a gesture of encouragement and best wishes for their transition to secondary school. Photo: VCG

A teacher from a primary school in Enshi, Central China's Hubei Province, buys fried chicken drumsticks for her sixth-grade graduates on July 8, 2026, as a gesture of encouragement and best wishes for their transition to secondary school. Photo: VCG




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