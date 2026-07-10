Schoolyard snacks

A teacher from a primary school in Enshi, Central China's Hubei Province, buys fried chicken drumsticks for her sixth-grade graduates on July 8, 2026, as a gesture of encouragement and best wishes for their transition to secondary school. Photo: VCG
Pupils from a primary school conduct a “Most Beautiful Autumn in My Heart” painting and sketching session in ...
Students from a school explore a cultural relics exhibition at the Qingzhou Museum on June 22, 2025, in ...
Students jump rope at a primary school in Yongzhou, Central China’s Hunan Province, on May 6, 2025.