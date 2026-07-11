Venezuela quake death toll rises to 4,118: top lawmaker

The death toll from the June 24 earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 4,118 as crews continue to clear rubble in the hardest-hit areas, authorities said Friday.



The number of injured remained at 16,740, according to figures released in an update by Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez. A total of 6,462 people have been rescued.



The update said 86,794 families had received assistance, while 17,266 people were staying in 89 temporary camps across the country. Another 17,907 people were left homeless after their homes were damaged or destroyed.



Response operations are continuing with 30,076 personnel, 29,843 volunteers and 3,454 international rescuers deployed across the country.



Venezuela has recorded 1,171 aftershocks since the twin earthquakes, the update said.



