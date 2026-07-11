Large protest held in Tokyo, online against Takaichi government's dangerous policies

People holding signs attend a protest rally in front of the National Diet Building in Tokyo, Japan, July 10, 2026. A large number of Japanese citizens gathered in front of the National Diet Building in Tokyo on Friday evening to protest a series of dangerous policies and bills recently promoted by the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo: Xinhua)

People holding signs attend a protest rally in front of the National Diet Building in Tokyo, Japan, July 10, 2026. A large number of Japanese citizens gathered in front of the National Diet Building in Tokyo on Friday evening to protest a series of dangerous policies and bills recently promoted by the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo: Xinhua)

People holding signs attend a protest rally in front of the National Diet Building in Tokyo, Japan, July 10, 2026. A large number of Japanese citizens gathered in front of the National Diet Building in Tokyo on Friday evening to protest a series of dangerous policies and bills recently promoted by the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo: Xinhua)

People holding signs attend a protest rally in front of the National Diet Building in Tokyo, Japan, July 10, 2026. A large number of Japanese citizens gathered in front of the National Diet Building in Tokyo on Friday evening to protest a series of dangerous policies and bills recently promoted by the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo: Xinhua)

A large number of Japanese citizens gathered in front of the National Diet Building in Tokyo on Friday evening to protest a series of dangerous policies and bills recently promoted by the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.According to the rally's organizers, about 27,000 people attended the protest in person, while approximately 110,000 others participated online.Protesters formed lines stretching several kilometers along the sidewalks surrounding the Diet building, chanting slogans such as "Stop Takaichi's reckless actions" and "Japan must forever renounce use of force."They also collectively read aloud Article 9 of Japan's Constitution in opposition to Takaichi's push for a series of policies widely viewed as increasing the risk of war and in defiance of widespread public opposition.Noriko Kanamori, one of the demonstrators, told Xinhua that the Takaichi administration's recent initiatives amounted to preparing for war. She criticized the prime minister for dismissing public concerns by just saying that "Japan is not at war," calling the response infuriating.Kanamori also argued that while many people in Japan are struggling amid the ongoing global oil crisis, the government, rather than actively addressing the situation, has channeled its efforts into setting up bodies such as a "national intelligence council."Another protester, Hosoi, said the current government is making decisions unilaterally without taking the public's views into account."Everything they are doing is gradually pushing Japan toward war," he told reporters.Since the House of Representatives election in February, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has taken advantage of its majority in the lower house to push through legislation, including the act to establish the "national intelligence council," despite protests from opposition parties and across society.The LDP also called for higher defense spending to pave the way for further enhancement of Japan's defense capabilities in its proposal to revise the country's three key security documents later this year.These developments have continued to fuel public concern in Japan over the country's accelerating military buildup.