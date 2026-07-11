Restoration underway in China's flood-hit Guangxi

Rescuers help clear a road in Guigang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 10, 2026. The local authorities beef up restoration efforts after torrential rains caused by Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man retreats his drone after a supply deployment in Guigang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 10, 2026. The local authorities beef up restoration efforts after torrential rains caused by Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)

Residents clear a road in Guigang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 10, 2026. The local authorities beef up restoration efforts after torrential rains caused by Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)

Residents line up to receive relief supplies at a community in Guigang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 10, 2026. The local authorities beef up restoration efforts after torrential rains caused by Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)