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50th North Sea Jazz Festival opens in Netherlands
By Xinhua Published: Jul 11, 2026 06:52 PM
A jazz band performs during the opening day of the 50th North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on July 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A jazz band performs during the opening day of the 50th North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on July 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


An audience records a jazz band's performance during opening day of the 50th North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on July 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

An audience records a jazz band's performance during opening day of the 50th North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on July 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



A singer performs during the opening day of the 50th North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on July 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A singer performs during the opening day of the 50th North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on July 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



A saxophonist performs during the opening day of the 50th North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on July 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A saxophonist performs during the opening day of the 50th North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on July 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)