50th North Sea Jazz Festival opens in Netherlands

A jazz band performs during the opening day of the 50th North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on July 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

An audience records a jazz band's performance during opening day of the 50th North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on July 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A singer performs during the opening day of the 50th North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on July 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A saxophonist performs during the opening day of the 50th North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on July 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)