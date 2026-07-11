Fishermen harvest fish along Mekong River in Champasak Province, Laos

Fishermen catch fish in the Mekong River in Champasak Province, Laos, July 10, 2026. Champasak Province in southern Laos is home to the final section of the Mekong River running through the country, and well noted for a diverse array of river fish and rich aquatic resources. Many locals rely on fishing for their livelihood. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fishermen move newly-caught fish ashore in Champasak Province, Laos, July 10, 2026. Champasak Province in southern Laos is home to the final section of the Mekong River running through the country, and well noted for a diverse array of river fish and rich aquatic resources. Many locals rely on fishing for their livelihood. (Photo: Xinhua)

A fisherman catches fish in the Mekong River in Champasak Province, Laos, July 10, 2026. Champasak Province in southern Laos is home to the final section of the Mekong River running through the country, and well noted for a diverse array of river fish and rich aquatic resources. Many locals rely on fishing for their livelihood. (Photo: Xinhua)

A fisherman walks with fish he has just caught in Champasak Province, Laos, July 10, 2026. Champasak Province in southern Laos is home to the final section of the Mekong River running through the country, and well noted for a diverse array of river fish and rich aquatic resources. Many locals rely on fishing for their livelihood. (Photo: Xinhua)